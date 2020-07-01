July 1, 2020

CMP resuming full operations

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) announced on Wednesday it is resuming full operations.

“With the reopening of crossing points, bi-communal excavations are resuming as of tomorrow July 2, while CMP’s Anthropological Laboratory had returned to its regular operations as of 22 June,” the committee said in a written statement.

It said that during the restrictions, CMP members, assistants and coordinators have regularly been meeting via video conferences whereas its investigative teams have used the period to analyse and complete hundreds of pending cases.

All CMP staff members have taken the Covid-19 PCR diagnostic test. “With safety as a priority, all work modalities are in line with international and local Covid-19 guidelines,” CMP said.



