July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: More flights at Paphos airport expected

By Bejay Browne069
Social distancing seating at the airport (Christos Theodorides)

Flights in and out of Cyprus using Paphos airport will increase over the next month, according to airport staff.

“We will see the number of flights using the airport in the next month increasing,” an airport staff member informed the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

Four flights from Krakow, Poland, England and Israel and four departures took place at Paphos airport on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a Ryanair flight from Liverpool to Paphos, also landed with around 23 passengers on board and the previous day a flight also landed from Stansted, with 45 on board but these were repatriation flights for Cypriot citizens and permanent residents only.

The UK is still listed as one of the countries in category C which are viewed as high-risk countries and are not allowed entry.

“These are a type of repatriation flight and some incoming passengers may be from the UK, but they are resident in Cyprus and the authorities request proof.”

He added that passengers on these flights must present with negative Covid-19 tests, if not, they are tested at the airport and taken to a hotel if the lab results are not ready until the next day.

“Fifteen passengers from Liverpool were taken to a hotel allocated by the government to await their test results before they are permitted to leave and around thirty were taken to hotels from yesterday’s Stansted flight,”  he said.



