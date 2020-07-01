July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new case

By Peter Michael0325

One new coronavirus case was announced on Wednesday by the health ministry, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 999.

The case is someone who was a close contact of a case found on June 24, the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry reported one person was being treated for Covid-19 at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.



