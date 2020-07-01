July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus’ only weapon against Turkey is international law, says president

By Elias Hazou00

Turning to militarism to deal with Turkish aggression would spell disaster for Cypriot Hellenism, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

 In a pre-recorded interview with the public broadcaster which aired on television late Wednesday evening, Anastasiades recapped ongoing tensions in the east Mediterranean region as well as the visit here by Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

 “If we consider that we can…provide a solution through militarisation, that will be the end of Cypriot Hellenism, something I do not wish for,” Anastasiades noted.

 “And this is not pessimism or defeatism, on the contrary. You need to be aware of the reality and choose the right weapons,” he added.

 For the Republic of Cyprus, the weapons at its disposal are international law and foreign relations – in short, diplomacy.

 Despite acknowledging that various EU members have largely paid only lip service to checking Turkey‘s aggressive posture in the high seas, Anastasiades said that gradually the bloc has come around to imposing real sanctions on Ankara.

 “The presence here of Mr Borrell is but confirmation that our European partners are thinking about how they can act in order to avoid an undesirable crisis in a region which, after all, forms the border of the European Union,” he noted.

 Turkey‘s unilateral splitting of Cyprus‘ EEZ is to the detriment of both communities on the island, the president stressed.

He went on to accuse Turkey of turning the north of the island into a protectorate.

Asked whether he might run again for office, and though not explicitly denying it, he hinted strongly that he will not.

 

 



Related posts

Tatar lashes out after French-Turkish relations deteriorate

Nick Theodoulou

Disy leader says Europe united against Turkey

Peter Michael

Public promised ‘safe, reliable’ bus system in Nicosia, Larnaca from Sunday

Evie Andreou

Sentencing for Ayia Napa shootings moved to July 9

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: More flights at Paphos airport expected

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Expert says UK flights unlikely before August

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign