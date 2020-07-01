July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cyta’s certification for Communications, Navigation and Surveillance renewed

By Press Release012
State telecommunications authority Cyta has renewed its certification as a Communications, Navigation and Surveillance service provider.

This comes after Cyta met the stringent requirements from the relevant European Union authority.

By renewing this certification, Cyta remains the only organisation in Cyprus with the ability to provide Communications, Navigation and Surveillance services.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has confirmed Cyta’s certification has been renewed indefinitely from May 27, 2020. The indefinite renewal signifies the faith in Cyta’s commitment to technological and professional excellence.

Communications, Navigation and Surveillance services are provided within the context of a broader agreement with Cyta’s aviation department and the Civil Aviation Department of the Republic of Cyprus. All services are based on international protocols and regulations, both on a European Union and international levels.



