July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disy leader says Europe united against Turkey

By Peter Michael00
Disy leader Averof Neophytou

Disy leader Averof Neophytou said on Wednesday Turkey will find a united European response to Ankara’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking in Athens after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister, Kyriacos Mitsotakis, Neophytou thanked Greece for their support on the issue of Turkey.

He added they discussed Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ and Greece’s exclusive economic zones and the issue of Ankara looking to convert the Ayia Sophia museum into a mosque.

“These provocative actions will find Europe united against them, as a resounding message that Turkey’s differences with Greece and Cyprus are issues that concern Europe as a whole,” he said.

Welcoming Neophytou, the Greek prime minister said the two countries need to have a coordinated response in accordance with international law and ‘the ties that cannot be erased between the Greek and Cypriot people’.

The Turkish drillship Yavuz is currently operating in block 6 of Cyprus’ maritime waters. The block has been licensed by the Republic to ENI and Total for gas exploration.

Turkey has sent warship-escorted vessels to drill for gas in waters where the island nation has exclusive economic rights.

Ankara claims nearly half of Cyprus’ EEZ and says it’s acting to protect its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots.

Last week, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell visited Cyprus and said the union stands by Cyprus on maritime disputes with Turkey.

Prior to visiting Cyprus, Borrell was in Greece where he reviewed the situation on the northeast border with Turkey amid fresh concerns in Athens of a possible attempt by Turkey to push migrants into Europe.

Greek officials also briefed Borrell of Turkish violations of Greek airspace.

 



