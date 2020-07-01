July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fires set at phone installation and mast in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00

A phone mast and a telecommunications installation were set on fire overnight in Limassol, police said.

According to police, the first fire at the installation in Palodia shortly after midnight was spotted by a member of the public who alerted the authorities.

A fire engine was sent to the scene, but the blaze had extinguished on its own.

Investigations showed it had been set deliberately.

The second incident happened in the same area at around 3.45am when a mobile phone antenna near the Spyros Kyprianou sports centre was set ablaze.

In recent months, in Limassol, a number of incidents of arson and attempted arson on mobile phone antennas has taken place.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Wizz Air adds third plane, launches five new routes from Larnaca

Annette Chrysostomou

Revised guidelines on indoor and outdoor sports

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Young Cypriots top list of social network participation in EU

Annette Chrysostomou

Girl attacked and injured by dog in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 502 inspections, one booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot doctors sue ‘government’ over arrivals policy

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign