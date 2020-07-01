July 1, 2020

LOOKING FOR THE OWNERS
Abandoned at the shelter in Ayia Napa on 01.07.2020, FEMALE Pointer cross, approximately 6 months old.
If the owners are not found she will be available for adoption. If interested please contact 97-775067, 97-647699.
In case of adoption, the dog will be spayed/neutered and chipped by the Municipality.


