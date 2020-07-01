July 1, 2020

Girl attacked and injured by dog in Paphos

A dog attacked a ten-year-old girl in Paphos on Tuesday, causing multiple injuries.

According to police, the incident happened at 6pm.

The girl was allegedly walking along a street near her home when a dog jumped over a fence of a house and attacked her.

The mother who was nearby rushed to the scene and took the girl to Paphos hospital.

She was diagnosed with injuries to her right thigh and detained for treatment.

The mother reported the incident to police at 10.40pm.

A warrant was issued against the 45-year-old dog owner and her home was searched.

She was charged for failing to take appropriate measures to keep the dog in the premises and is expected to appear in court at a later stage.

In addition, she did not have the dog licence required by the municipality.

The dog was taken to the veterinary services to be examined.

 



