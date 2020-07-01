July brings three new exhibitions

“In an era of criticism, Art needs to be the stepping stone of creating a better world,” says Exhibit 8 as it prepares to host a new exhibition at its venue in Limassol as of July 9. “Art does not judge nor does it see right or wrong. Instead, it gives freedom to all individuals to express themselves.”
Titled Abandoned Artwork, this two-week exhibition is all about the participating artists to show who they are through that piece of art found forgotten in the corner of their home, or studio. Twelve artists are included, nine are presenting paintings, two are presenting photography and one a sculpture. This Exhibit 8 showcase isn’t the only new exhibition in Limassol for July though.
Beat Bazaar Polichoros is also hosting an art exhibition by the Creative Art Studio. The inspiration behind it? Something we have all experienced recently, in different ways – the lockdown. “The coronavirus had thrust us all into uncharted territory,” said the organisers. “Lockdown became our new reality and, for a while, the virus dictated the way we lived. No one is immune to the rollercoaster of emotions caused by this global pandemic. Compassion, empathy, sympathy, stress, concern, anger, frustration, fear…”
The Lockdown Art exhibition will run for two days from July 18 to 19.
In Larnaca, at Enalia Gallery, a family exhibition will open this week. The Ptochopoulous family of painters, including Petros, Nefeli and Nena are presenting their work under the title ‘Genesis’ from Friday until the end of the month.
The exhibition is an artistic narrative of 55 works through which the audience is invited to reflect on the problems of modern society, which also awaken optimism. Earth and water, light and darkness, sweat and tears, music, movement and colour are the elements that make up Genesis.
“The opaque moments, wet and airy, where the elements of nature are flourishing and my palette, are not compromised,” said Petros Ptochopoulos, “constitute the expressive body of the heart and the tradition which for me is Cyprus. Painting for me is an encounter of love; it is the cell of life; it is the contact with the people who have been yearning the sound of freedom for the past 46 years.”
Genesis
Painting exhibition by Petros, Nefeli and Nena Ptochopoulou. July 3-31. Enalia Gallery, Larnaca. Opening night: 7pm. Open 9am-5pm and 6pm-7pm.Tel: 99-676647
Abandoned Artwork
Exhibition by 12 artists. July 9-23. Exhibit 8, Limassol. Opening night 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am 2pm and 4-8pm. Saturday: 11am-6pm. Tel: 25-212171
Lockdown Art
Exhibition by Creative Art Studio. July 18-19. Beat Bazaar Polichoros, Limassol. 6-9pm. Tel: 99-210318