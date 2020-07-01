July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Murder-suicide apparently carried out by man

By Nick Theodoulou0124

What is believed to be a murder-suicide case in Lakatamia was apparently carried out by a 56-year-old man who shot a 44-year-old woman in the neck.

The man was then fatally wounded with a gunshot to the chest, sources told CyBC on Wednesday.

Autopsies carried out on Wednesday on the couple found dead in Lakatamia on Monday night concluded that the deaths resulted from internal bleeding and hemorrhagic shock.

Local media reported police spokesman Andreas Christou as saying that the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

A suicide note at the scene appears to have been written by the 56-year-old man.

It is also understood that the last time the two were seen was on Monday morning. They were found at 9:30pm.

A hunting shotgun was identified at the scene and is still undergoing examination.

The autopsies were carried out by state pathologists Nikolas Charalambous, Sofoclis Sofocleous and Angeliki Papetta.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



