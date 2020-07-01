July 1, 2020

Nearly 6,000 Cyprus businesses enjoy suspended loan payments in May and June

Cyprus borrowers are being rewarded by not having to pay loan instalments in May and June. A total of 49,043 borrowers applied for a suspension of loan instalment payments, of which 43,046 were for households and 5,997 for businesses, according to data from the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) released on Tuesday.

The support is critical for many Cyprus businesses which are recovering from the pandemic crisis. The hospitality and catering sector owes the most at €1.71 billion, followed by construction at €1.12 billion and then by wholesale and retail trade at €1.10 billion.

They will have to start paying back these loans after a prescribed delay.

The total amount of suspended instalments at the request of borrowers rose to €1.31 billion on 5 June, from €1.26 billion on May 22,

There were €915.97 million corporate loans and €397.88 million in household loans which have been delayed for up to 30 days in both licensed credit institutions and credit acquisition companies.

The contractual value of the loans for which a suspension of instalments was requested, rose to €11.44 billion on 5 June 5, from € 10.77 billion on 22 May, of which €6.87 billion is in corporate loans and the remaining € 4.56 billion in household loans.

 



