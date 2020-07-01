July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

OUC participates in promoting Cyprus’ Byzantine heritage

By Press Release01
Ayios Nicolaos in Famagusta

The Open University of Cyprus (OUC) has participated in a research project that has highlighted the Byzantine heritage of Cyprus around the world.

“BYZART: Byzantine Art and Archeology on Europeana” was led by deputy professor George Deligiannakis, academic director of the OUC undergraduate programme Studies in Greek Culture.

The project was funded by the European Union’s Connecting Europe programme and is co-sponsored by the University of Bologna (Italy) and the Museo d’arte della citta di Ravenna, Greece, the National Research Foundation, the Ionian University and Italy, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences – Institute of Art Studies.

The general goal of BYZART is to enrich the European Digital Library Europeana with new digital collections and a very significant number – in addition to 100,000 – works of art and documents of the impressive Byzantine cultural heritage, significantly enhancing the use of digital access.



Related posts

School religion teachers say did not censor student who criticised them

Evie Andreou

Pedagogical Institute: ‘enormous progress’ in professional training

Press Release

Change in fee status for English universities focus of talks between FM and UK counterpart

Peter Michael

Webinars present full picture of what’s on offer at UNic

Press Release

Foreign minister discusses change in fees for UK unis with counterpart

Peter Michael

MPs push for prison educational reform

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign