July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to meet scientific team on Friday, UK flights on the agenda

By Source: Cyprus News Agency03
File photo

President, Nicos Anastasiades, will be meeting with the epidemiological team on Friday morning to assess the situation following further relaxation in restrictive measures.

A source told the CNA that the meeting was taking place at a crucial moment as Cyprus has opened its airports and tourists are arriving from specific countries. The meeting will assess the situation and the resumption of flights as well as how the countries are categorised, according to their epidemiological data.

Arrivals from the UK and further relaxation of measures as regards concerts and theatre performances indoors and outdoors will be on the agenda.

Indoor theatres and cinemas were allowed to reopen as of Wednesday. It is now allowed to organise and hold concerts  and  theatrical performances under relevant guidelines both inside and outside at venues.

According to the guidelines, the maximum number of people allowed at the same time will be calculated based on the size of the space and provided that there will be two seats empty between individuals or groups of people.

The health ministry has also updated the protocol on the operation of restaurants as of Wednesday. The maximum number of people is set at 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors irrespective of the size of the area.  Everyone must be seated.



