Revised guidelines on indoor and outdoor sports

The Cyprus health ministry has issued a revised set of guidelines in regards to sports and athletics, both indoors and outdoors. The revised guidelines come as an update to instructions issued on June 12.

Until June 28, no athletic activity was permitted in any indoor sports facilities where contact between two individuals was necessitated from the sport or activity they were partaking in. This included any hitting between two contestants in martial arts or shoulder to shoulder contact in pursuit of possession of the ball in indoor football games. As of June 29, the above prohibition has been removed.

Authorities mention that the epidemiological situation in Cyprus as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic is so far positive, however, the risk of a second wave is still very much present.

Any phasing out of social distancing measures has to be implemented in a careful manner so that no person’s personal health and safety are compromised.

Any return to organised professional and amateur sporting competitions is taking place based on the relevant guidelines issued by the government. Any transition to the next phase of measures, where some of them will be further or partially lifted, will be done after continuous assessment of the number of cases and the transmission rate.

While the operation of sporting facilities, including sports schools and academies, is now allowed under the relevant protocols, it must be stressed that guidelines are indicative and cannot possibly cover all eventualities.

The specialisation of any health and safety guidelines based on each individual sport is being carried out in consultation with the applicable federation. Authorities also advise that all parties involved should also strive to display personal responsibility, protecting themselves and others in the process.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Cyprus Sports Organisation, will be constantly monitoring the situation around the coronavirus outbreak and adapt its measures accordingly, providing updated guidelines along the way.

Requirements for indoor and outdoor sporting facilities:

In the event where the athlete has been infected with the coronavirus but still wishes to train in any intense and systematic manner (e.g. in the case where their health allows this or when they are asymptomatic), they must be checked by a cardiologist as the virus has been shown to cause heart problems.

In every facility, there is an exit and an entrance, where special forms or an electronic system are used to record everyone coming or going, including their contact details. This will allow to track and trace any persons who have been infected or have been in touch with an infected person. The records will be kept for a period of at least three months. Details of underage athletes will be provided by their parents or guardians or adult escorts during training.

Any owners of sporting facilities must implement a temperature-taking process for athletes and staff members using a contactless thermometer. It is recommended but not necessitated that temperature readings are kept on file for later use if deemed necessary.

Coaches and other training facility administrators have been advised to try and keep training groups unaltered across different training sessions so that any exposure to an infected athlete is restricted to their specific group. Moreover, handshakes, hugs, and group celebrations should be avoided.

In group training exercises involving use of the ball, there should be enough balls available so that every few minutes they are replaced, with the ones out of play being disinfected before being rotated back into the exercise or session.

For more details on rules, regulations and guidelines please check the below links:

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/press/pa.pdf

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/4_3.pdf

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg55.pdf

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg7.pdf

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg3.pdf

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg42.pdf

https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/erg55.pdf





