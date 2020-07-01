July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roadside parking now banned in Cape Greco

By Evie Andreou00

Authorities on Wednesday said that from now on parking is forbidden along the forest road leading to Konnos beach in Ayia Napa in the Cape Greco area for safety reasons.

Visitors are urged to park in the new areas created especially for that purpose outside the forest area.

Drivers are urged not to drive through the forest area leading to the beach.

Until now visitors to Konnos, which is very popular among locals and tourists, would drive along a winding forest road leading from the top of a hill down to the beach. Following the deadly wildfires in Greece in 2018 where around 100 people died, concerns were raised that in the case of fire in the Konnos area there could be a similar situation as people would be trapped there and would have no way of getting out.

The announcement follows a meeting between the forestry department, the fire service, the public works department, police and the Ayia Napa municipality.



Related posts

Summer opportunity for students in game development and AI

Staff Reporter

President to lay foundation stone of gas terminal

George Psyllides

Minister pledges to seek deal with UK over massive university fee hike

Peter Michael

Paphos takes delivery of first electric bus in Cyprus

Bejay Browne

President to meet scientific team on Friday, UK flights on the agenda

Source: Cyprus News Agency

CMP resuming full operations

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign