Ships, trucks prepare for post-Brexit chaos at UK ports

Ships are already making plans to avoid UK ports after January 1, when Brexit kicks in.

Plans to create a system for taking goods from the EU through customs are woefully incomplete, according to experts. The “Goods Vehicle Movement Service” as the new customs system is called, is supposed to automate the process of getting goods through customs as much as possible.

Industry groups said they were only notified about the system two weeks ago. Unlike France, the UK has still not tested its new customs system.

An 89-page consultation document circulated by the government to trade groups setting out draft policy on the EU border processes just doesn’t address the questions.

“It’s based on a flow of data that we don’t have and it’s been devised without any thought of how things actually work in the real world – it’s a shambles, the whole thing is just amateurish,” Peter MacSwiney, chairman of the UK government’s expert customs panel, the Joint Customs Consultative Committee (JCCC) & EU Transition Sub Group, told Lloyds List.

MacSwiney said businesses were already re-routing out of Britain to avoid what they expect will be a dreadful mess. Bear in mind that 10,000 trucks arrive at Dover every day.

According to the consultation document, operators would have a choice of a “prelodgement” model – where trucks carrying goods could file their paperwork electronically away from the port – or temporary storage where there was warehouse space.

However, the page for detail on the import process and prelodgment model was left blank.

Rod McKenzie, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, told the Daily Telegraph that the draft text as “incomprehensible pie-in-the-sky” thinking.

“I could’ve written it three years ago,” he said. “It’s a shambles because they’re hoping there will be a free trade agreement but ‘last minute’ won’t work.”

Experts say they need to know what the customs procedure will be, and how it will function. There is currently no assurance that skilled workers able to run and maintain the system have been engaged, or are even being recruited. It’s also not clear that the IT system is ready.

According to a statement by the UK Chamber of Shipping, the new processes involve complicated new reporting requirements which will require new IT systems and infrastructure in ports to handle UK trade with EU neighbours.

It’s not so much adapting to a new IT system, which is something ships and ports could learn to work with. The pressing issue is that ships and ports will have to invest in new hardware of various types, but with only six months left before Brexit kicks in, they don’t know what to invest in.

UK government officials say that they are working with the industry to resolve all these issues. But there is little clarity at a time when all should be crystal clear.

“A couple of weeks ago Boris Johnson announces there will be no extensions and from there on it’s like the greyhound has been let out of the trap. It’s too late and besides, they’re coming out with things they’ve clearly already decided., MacSwiney complains.





