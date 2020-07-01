July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Tech & Science

Summer opportunity for students in game development and AI

By Staff Reporter00

By Becky Kammitsi

RISE, a research centre on interactive media, smart systems and emerging technologies has announced a week-long summer opportunity in July for high-school students interested in game development and artificial intelligence.

The participants will have the opportunity to interact with experts and be introduced to the latest methods and techniques in fields such as artificial intelligence, visual sociology, computational cognition and ethics in Al.

It will be a hands-on experience in coding, game design and development, computer graphics and artificial intelligence.

Participants will learn common elements of game development such as 2D and 3D graphics, animation, audio and collision handling and also learn how artificial intelligence techniques can be applied in a game environment.

The courses will be organised into two modules- game development in UNITY and game exploration using Al.

There is no cost for the programme.

Snacks and drinks will be provided, and the safety and wellbeing of participants is a priority.

All relevant Covid-19 precautionary measures will be taken upon entry into the facility and throughout the classes. The measures include hand disinfection, masks, temperature monitoring and distancing.

Applications will be evaluated against predetermined criteria, depending on the number of applications, final selection may be based on a random selection from all those meeting the minimum threshold.

Applicants should send the completed application form to [email protected] .

The deadline for applications is July 5 at 3:00 p.m. Successful applicants will be notified by July 10.

The application form can be downloaded from here,

https://www.rise.org.cy/getattachment/media/news/Gaming-and-Artificial-Intelligence-RISE-Summer-S/Application-form-Summer-Camp-2020-FINAL.docx.aspx?lang=en-GB .

The programme will take place in PwC’s Julia House at 3 Themistokli Dervi Street in Nicosia from Monday July 20 to Friday July 24. Between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

President to lay foundation stone of gas terminal

George Psyllides

Minister pledges to seek deal with UK over massive university fee hike

Peter Michael

London’s Canary Wharf pioneers seamless Wi-Fi roaming

Reuters News Service

Paphos takes delivery of first electric bus in Cyprus

Bejay Browne

President to meet scientific team on Friday, UK flights on the agenda

Source: Cyprus News Agency

CMP resuming full operations

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign