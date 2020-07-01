July 1, 2020

Tatar lashes out after French-Turkish relations deteriorate

By Nick Theodoulou00
Turkish Cypriot 'prime minister' Ersin Tatar

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar has called on President Nicos Anastasiades to cooperate with the Turkish Cypriot side instead of lobbying the European Union to settle disputes.

“Wake up from the dream of usurping the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots by using the EU and instead cooperate with the Turkish Cypriot side,” Tatar said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Tatar also called upon the EU to listen fairly to the voice of the Turkish Cypriot people.

His comments came as France said it is suspending its role in a naval operation after a reported incident between French and Turkish warships.

Tatar referenced France, claiming that the threatening and uncompromising Greek Cypriots had stirred up tensions between France and Turkey.

Ties between fellow Nato members France and Turkey have deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks following incidents in Libya, Syria and the eastern Mediterranean.

He also accused the Greek Cypriots of forming an alliance with Greece against Turkey and Turkish Cypriots. Turkey, he said, is protecting its rights derived from international law.

“France and the EU cannot stop Turkey from protecting our rights,” he said. “There are two separate states [in Cyprus], two separate communities with equal sovereign rights.”



