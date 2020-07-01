July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual travel into Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Arles room”

By CM Guest Columnist

Motion Magic made this fantasic VR Journey according to Van Gogh “Starry Night” and “Arles room”. The Starry Night VR is a 360-degree view short animation, more than 10w people in China has already watched. From Starry Night world, into the shuttle and finally came to the residence of Van Gogh room, warm, bright colors, all materials and texture are made according to the original painting, gives the viewer a strong sense of immersion.

Music in this video

Song: Evolving Theories – FirstCom

Artist: Daniel Burrows, Daniel Mallender, Thomas Hill

Album: BBCPM019_Science and Discovery

Licensed to YouTube by: AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of BBC Production Music); LatinAutor – UMPG, AdRev Publishing, LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA – UBEM, Sony ATV Publishing, and 6 music rights societies



