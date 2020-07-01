July 1, 2020

Warao Indians. Orinoco Delta, Venezuela

By CM Guest Columnist

The Warao Indians live in the valley of the Orinoco river. Boats are the main mean of transport for the Warao: there is not so much land in the places they inhabit. The delta of the river is mainly a swamp with mangrove forests..

Video by AirPano VR



