July 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Young Cypriots top list of social network participation in EU

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Cyprus is among the EU member states with the highest social network participation rate and tops the list when it comes to young people, Eurostat data show.

Among younger people in the EU aged 16 to 24 years, almost 9 in 10 participated in social networks in 2019 (86 per cent). This share ranged from 73 per cent in Italy and 74 per cent in France to 98 per cent in Cyprus.

Overall, the social network participation rate was highest in Denmark (81 per cent), ahead of Belgium (76 per cent), Cyprus and Sweden (both 72 per cent) and Malta (71 per cent). At the opposite end of the scale, it was below 50 per cent in two member states, France and Italy (both 42 per cent).

In the EU, 54 per cent of people aged 16-74 participated in social networks in 2019 in the last 3 months prior to the survey. The EU’s social network participation rate has steadily increased since the beginning of the data collection (36 per cent in 2011).

Among older people aged 65 to 74 years, almost one fifth (18 per cent) participated in social networks. This share ranged from 9 per cent in Bulgaria to 51 per cent in Denmark. It was 25 per cent for Cyprus.

Social network participation includes activities such as creating a user profile, posting messages or other contributions to social networks.

 



Related posts

Girl attacked and injured by dog in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 502 inspections, one booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot doctors sue ‘government’ over arrivals policy

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Government deficit inflated by lockdown

Elias Hazou

‘Unregulated Turkish fishing activity off Cyprus needs to be addressed’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Bus companies demand name of new concessionary be withdrawn

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign