July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
360° Travel inside the Great Pyramid of Giza

By CM Guest Columnist00

BBC traveled to the heart of the Great Pyramid of Giza – the only surviving Wonder of the Ancient World. Built over four and a half thousand years ago, the pyramid is the tomb of the Pharaoh Khufu. You can pass through the solid stone blocks that make up the Pyramid’s core to explore its hidden passages and chambers. The Great Pyramid’s architects and builders worked with great precision: the access corridors and chambers align almost perfectly on a north-south axis.



