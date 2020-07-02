July 2, 2020

Akinci has phone conversation with EU’s Borrell

By Nick Theodoulou085
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Cyprus last week

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci held a phone call late Wednesday night with European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

At the initiative of Borrell, the two spoke for about half an hour and Akinci expressed his dissatisfaction with not having had a meeting with the EU representative when he visited Cyprus last week.

Akinci pointed out that in the past meetings had taken place with many EU officials. He noted previous talks with the then President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, Former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz and many others.

The Turkish Cypriot leader expressed his disappointment that a meeting had not taken place and urged for this mistake to be rectified as soon as possible.

In 2019 Akinci submitted a proposal on the hydrocarbon issue, which he reiterated to Borrell has “the aim of de-escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.”

As for solving the Cyprus problem, Akinci told Borrell that he is ready to work with the EU at every step of the way.

Borrell said that he is in favour of cooperation and expressed the view that both sides were entitled to the wealth in the region.



