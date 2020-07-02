July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Audit boss says procedure for new ICU had violated the law

By George Psyllides00
File photo

The auditor-general said Thursday procedures to construct an intensive care unit during the coronavirus crisis had violated legislation on public contracts while the board of the state public health organisation (Okypy) may have been misled.

Presenting a preliminary report before the House watchdog committee, the auditor said it expected a written response from Okypy that will be incorporated to the report and after evaluation it could be forwarded to the attorney-general.

Two ex-officio members of the board, the permanent secretaries of the finance and health ministries, told the committee that no decision had been taken by the board as regards the procedure to construct the ICU.

Okypy chairman Marios Panayides told the committee that the budget had been approved by the board on March 30.

The organisation’s executive director Christis Loizides echoed Panayides, adding that the project finished in 25 days and its cost was low.

Construction of the new ICU finished on May 1.

More later



Related posts

Commission approves Cyprus’ incentives for airlines 

Staff Reporter

French Defence Minister ‘concerned’ over Turkish activity in EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Kedipes sees income drop in Q1

George Psyllides

Boats set to be banned from areas of Akamas coast

Nick Theodoulou

Locals urged to enjoy country’s ‘hidden treasures’

Evie Andreou

Protest after more trees cut down

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign