July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Carlsberg launching Champions League can collection

Press Release
The Champions League can collection is available in 28 countries around the world, including Cyprus

Carlsberg is celebrating the most gratifying moment for Liverpool fans with a limited-edition can ‘dressed’ in red.

There is a celebratory reason why our favourite beer is released in red, with the Reds winning their first league title in 30 years this season.

Carlsberg is sharing this unique moment with millions of Liverpool fans around the world, launching the Champions League can collection.

The legendary green – trademark of Carlsberg – changes into red, the legendary colour of Liverpool, while the packaging also features the signatures of the team’s players. In addition, the phrase ‘1847 onwards’, associated with the long tradition of 173 years of Carlsberg, becomes ‘Champions 2020 onwards’.

The Champions League can collection is available in 28 countries around the world, including Cyprus, Australia, China, India, Ireland, Malaysia and the US. Hence, Liverpool fans will have the opportunity to celebrate by cheering with the limited-edition of probably the best beer in the world that supports their favourite team for 27 consecutive seasons.

At the same time, they will be able to win the collectible packaging in various competitions on Carlsberg’s social media.

Carlsberg and Liverpool FC’s collaboration is considered to be among the longest-lived in the Premier League. And this is not the first time Carlsberg has changed its appearance in honour of Liverpool.

Cyprus has been producing its own Carlsberg for over half a century

In 1969, the Danes chose Cyprus – from all the countries of the world – to share their recipe for the first time. And since then, Carlsberg’s production on the island has been continuously taking place at the brewery of the Photos Photiadis group.



