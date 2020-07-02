July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One case reported in north, first for two months

Turkish Cypriot authorities announced late on Wednesday that one positive coronavirus case was detected among tests given to people who arrived in the north by ferry.

The positive test was among 434 tests given to people who arrived by boat.

This is the first case reported after more than two months since the Turkish Cypriot side had not announced any new cases.

The person who tested positive was placed in quarantine at a Nicosia hospital while his or her contacts will be taken into quarantine hotels.

The latest case brings the total of cases in the north to 109.



