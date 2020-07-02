July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: zero new cases on Thursday, health ministry says

By Evie Andreou0164

No new coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday, the health ministry announced.

In total, 1,019 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours but there were no positive cases.

This means that the total number of cases so far remains at 999.

Just one patient with Covid-19 is currently being treated at the Famagusta hospital which is the reference hospital for coronavirus. The patient’s condition is stable, the ministry said.



Related posts

Destroying phone masts risks lives, police say

Evie Andreou

Audit boss says procedure for new ICU had violated the law

George Psyllides

Commission approves Cyprus’ incentives for airlines 

Staff Reporter

French Defence Minister ‘concerned’ over Turkish activity in EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Kedipes sees income drop in Q1 (Updated)

George Psyllides

Boats set to be banned from areas of Akamas coast

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign