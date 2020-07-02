July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
International

Countries recovering most rapidly from the pandemic

By Andrew Rosenbaum01

New Zealand tops the charts as the country with the highest rate of recovery in the world, thanks to that country’s careful handling of the novel coronavirus crisis.

This infographic from Visual Capitalist measures the extent to which 41 major economies are reopening, by plotting two metrics for each country: the mobility rate and the COVID-19 recovery rate.

The mobility rate measures workplace activity, and the COVID-19 recovery rate tracks the number of recovered cases in a country as a percentage of total cases.

“New Zealand, with high mobility and high recovery rates, has earned praise for its early and effective pandemic response, allowing it to curtail the total number of cases. This has resulted in a 98 per cent recovery rate, the highest of all countries. After almost 50 days of lockdown, the government is recommending a flexible four-day work week to boost the economy back up,” the study notes.

Brazil, on the other hand, with both poor management of the lockdown and the highest number of cases, shows high mobility, but low recovery rates, according to the study. Sweden  is in the same position.

Italy, once the European epicentre for the crisis, has now maintained ten weeks of lockdown with the effect of reaching a recovery rate of 65 per cent.

On the other hand, the US and the UK are both way at the bottom of the rankings.

 



