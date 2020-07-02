July 2, 2020

Father of accountant arrested in embezzlement probe

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Thursday arrested the father of a 49-year-old accountant in Limassol, who is suspected of stealing tens of thousands of euros from her company and being behind millions of euros in fraudulent money transfers through forged cheques.

The father, aged 73, is the third person to be detained in relation to the case. Already under custody are the female accountant in question, and her 63-year-old husband.

Police sources told CNA that the 73-year-old’s name was found on several ‘cheques’ issued by the company, with him as the beneficiary, for a combined total of some €60,000 so far.

The man will appear before a district court tomorrow, where police will ask that he be remanded in custody.

All three suspects are reportedly refusing to answer questions.

Police believe the total amount embezzled may be up to €4.5m.



Staff Reporter

