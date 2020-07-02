July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Greater police present needed to reduce road accidents

By CM Reader's View00
The car involved in a fatal accident in Kaimakli earlier this year

On a weekly basis we have an average of 2 to 3 articles in CM related to road behavior in Cyprus.

It is high time that the new chief of police gets his act together to at least seriously reduce traffic infringements.

We need a much greater physical “presence” of traffic police on the highways and byways.

They must make spot checks the order of the day. Not those well publicised “campaigns” announced more for show, they are not effective when they are not sustained which is normally the case.

Traffic violators will get the message in the knowledge that around every corner in the road police might be casting a watchful eye.

RK

Cyprus’ road deaths above EU average



