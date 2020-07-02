July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Locals urged to enjoy country’s ‘hidden treasures’

By Evie Andreou077

The deputy ministry for tourism in cooperation with the travel agents’ association (Acta) announced on Thursday the launch of a scheme aimed at encouraging domestic tourism.

The scheme ‘Tailormade mini breaks’ offers holiday packages throughout Cyprus for families, couples and small groups of people, designed based on their personal preferences and needs.

Holiday makers can choose to stay in hotels, apartments and agrotourism accommodation, the ministry said.

“Accommodation can be combined with experiences such as themed walks, sports activities, visits to museums and cultural heritage monuments, theme parks and more,” it said.

The scheme, that will run from this month to June next year, aims at strengthening domestic tourism and introducing locals to the country’s “hidden treasures.”

Those interested are urged to contact one of the travel agencies participating in the scheme for more information on all services such as accommodation, places eat, and activities and to secure the best prices, the ministry said.

More information can be found here (Greek only).



