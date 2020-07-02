July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing man

By Staff Reporter00
Stavros Taliotis

Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 30-year-old man who has been missing from his Limassol home since June 23.

Stavros Taliotis, aged 30, is understood to have travelled to Larnaca airport on June 23, to board a flight to a European destination.

He is described as approximately 1.8m tall, thin, short black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Limassol CID at 22805057, the Citizen’s Hotline at 1460, contact their nearest police station, or use the police online app.

 



