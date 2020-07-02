Missing teen

July 2, 2020

Police are looking for Loucas Sirpas, a 14-year-old who has gone missing from his home in Aglandjia since Thursday morning.

Sirpas is described as about 1.67m tall, thin, short auburn hair and green eyes. Anyone with information that can help find him should call the Citizen’s Hotline at 1460, contact their nearest police station, or file a report using the police’s online app.

 



