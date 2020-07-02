July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Next electricity bills to be 15% lower for households

By Elias Hazou00

The next electricity bills will be almost 15 per cent lower for the average consumer, the state power utility has said.

Speaking to Economy Today, Christina Papadopoulou, spokesperson for the Electricity Authority of Cyprus, said the next invoices to households should be 14.7 per cent lower that the last.

This applies to the average household that uses around 800 kilowatts every two months, she added.

The rate will be readjusted to reflect falling fuel prices.

Papadopoulou said there was a delay in adjusting rates, as up until now the EAC’s power stations were using fuel purchased prior to the sharp decline in oil prices.

She also said that during the months of April, May and June the EAC gave all households a 10 per cent discount on electricity bills, as relief for the coronavirus situation.



Related posts

Police investigating theft of two crosses from cemetery

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: north announces two Covid-19 cases

Evie Andreou

July tourism set to be a washout despite earlier expectations

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: zero new cases on Thursday, health ministry says

Evie Andreou

Destroying phone masts risks lives, police say

Evie Andreou

Audit boss says procedure for new ICU had violated the law (update 2)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign