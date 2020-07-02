July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police investigating theft of two crosses from cemetery

By Staff Reporter00

Police are investigating the theft of two crosses from a cemetery in the village of Avgorou, an incident that has upset the local community.

The bronze crosses were removed from the graves of Panagis Zacharia and Loukia Papageorgiou Laoutaria, celebrated as heroes of the 1955-1959 uprising against British colonial rule.

The incident occurred just days ahead of a memorial service honouring the two.

According to the local community leader, the theft of the crosses was noticed on Thursday morning. It is thought the theft occurred either on Tuesday or Wednesday night.

Zacharia and Papageorgiou were shot to death by British soldiers during unrest in Avgorou’s village square on July 5, 1958.



Staff Reporter

