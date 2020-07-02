July 2, 2020

Protest after more trees cut down

The site of the former camp

Cyprus environmental groups will hold a protest on Wednesday to protest the cutting down of urban trees after some were severely trimmed at the former Panagidi army camp in Nicosia to create a parking lot.

The groups said this was carried out without any prior information or consultation, although a resolution requiring the site’s return to the Academy Park to which it belongs has collected more than 1,200 signatures.

Climate change is affecting Cyprus, the groups said and the constant cementing and sealing of the ground, the creation of new highways and the lack of a proper public transport network, the construction of tall buildings without proper planning and the lack of consultation and transparency in decision- making processes create alienated cities and societies.

The aim of the demo is to “win our city back,” they said.

They demand the government and local authorities strengthen urban greenery, protect national forest parks and decision-making processes that prioritise the well-being of citizens.

The protest will take place on Wednesday at 6pm, outside the former Panagidis camp on Limassol Avenue.



