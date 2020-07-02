July 2, 2020

Rialto’s World Music kicks off with Entelea concert

By Eleni Philippou00

Entelea is an experimental project based on the Eastern Mediterranean music having its own unique style and approach. Three renowned musicians Zacharias Spyridakis, Giannis Koutis and Gabriel Karapatakis, fully conscious of their (aesthetic) limits, know exactly what they want to present. Their skills, knowledge and experience correspond to structures that have been based on the development of a variety of melodies, with apparent lyricism, but also improvisational freedom.

Their compositions are not simple in their conception or form: with Eastern elements, their music is carefully mixed with Western influences, acquiring a broader dimension as it evolves. The three musicians will present their own compositions, as well as arrangements at the parking lot behind the theatre at 9pm.

To ensure the safety of all attendees, viewers must prebook their seats, either online at www.rialto.com or by calling the Rialto’s box office (Mon-Fri 10am-1pm). To avoid overcrowding, the viewers are kindly requested to arrive on time.

 

Entelea

Band performs live. First concert of Rialto’s World Music series. July 9. SEK Parking, behind the theatre, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 7777-7745



