July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roadworks set to cause disruption on highways

By Staff Reporter0271

Various points of the island’s highways will be disrupted on Thursday as works are carried out.

Works on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway will be carried out at the Rizoelia roundabout and towards the airport while the road from Larnaca to Kofinou will be closed from the roundabout of Kalo Chorio to two kilometers after the exit to Anglissides.

In the tunnel of the Limassol-Paphos highway maintenance works will continue until 7pm, which is expected to be completed on Friday.

On the Limassol-Nicosia highway, maintenance work will be carried out from Governor’s beach to Skarinou, in the direction of Nicosia, which is set to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

During the execution of the works the traffic will be channelled to the adjacent lanes.



Staff Reporter

