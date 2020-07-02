July 2, 2020

Security Council to convene on July 29 to extend Unficyp mandate

The Security Council is scheduled to convene on Wednesday July 29 concerning the extension of the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

Germany holds the chair of the UN Security Council in July and according to the schedule announced by the country’s Ambassador to the UN Christoph Heusgen troop contributing countries will be briefed on July 16 via videoconference.

On July 20 the Special Representative of the Secretary General in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar will brief Security Council members, also via videoconference.

The German Presidency of the Security Council announced that it intends to gradually hold physical meetings by observing all social distancing measures. Therefore, holding a face-to-face meeting for the extension of the mandate of Unficyp, with reduced presence of diplomats, should not be ruled out.

The Secretary-General’s report on Unficyp is expected to be handed over to the members of the Security Council by July 10. The updates the Security Council asked for from the Cyprus leaders concerning Antonio Guterres’ good offices have been already submitted to the Secretary-General.

Unficyp, comprising military and civilian personnel from different contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the Security Council.



