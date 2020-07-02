July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two men detained for attack on female pensioner

By George Psyllides

Police have detained two men in connection with an assault against a 66-year-old woman in Limassol last Sunday that left her in critical condition.

One of the suspects, 46, was remanded in custody for eight days on Thursday after his arrest the previous day.

Police later secured evidence against a 49-year-old man who was detained on Thursday.

The pair are suspected of robbing the 66-year-old after beating her outside her fifth-floor flat in Limassol. The incident happened at around 8pm.

The woman is said to be in stable condition.

She was found injured and bound inside the flat half an hour later. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being beaten with a crowbar.

The assailants had been laying in wait on the staircase.

They bound the woman inside the flat and fled the scene after stealing various valuables and some cash.



