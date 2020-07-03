July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after batteries stolen from electricity substation

By Andria Kades00

Police on Friday they had arrested a 42-year-old man in Limassol in connection with stealing 12 substation telecommunication batteries.

Shortly before 8pm on Thursday the alarm system of a telecommunications transmission station went off in a village just outside Limassol. Police officers arrived at the scene and stopped a car nearby which the 42-year-old was driving.

After searching his car, they found 12 batteries, various break-in tools and a pair of gloves.

He was arrested on the scene and after questioning, admitted he stole the batteries and told officers he had been involved in three other similar thefts from telecommunication substations in Limassol.

Platres police is investigating the case.



Related posts

Ryanair launches seat sale to mark resumption of flights

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Average age of patients in Cyprus 44.5

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: UK to be moved into category B countries from August 1

George Psyllides

€6 million contract signed for Germasoyia bypass

Annette Chrysostomou

Tax department launches digital portal

Andria Kades

Why recycling is everyone’s responsibility

.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign