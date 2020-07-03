July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after woman mugged in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou0171

Police are investigating a robbery after a woman was attacked and her wallet was stolen on Thursday evening in Limassol.

The 68-year-old resident was walking towards her home at around 11.15pm when a man, whose face was covered with a white handkerchief, attacked her.

He allegedly hit her, threw her to the ground and grabbed her wallet which contained some money.

Investigations concluded the perpetrator left after climbing into the passenger seat of a blue pick up truck which was reportedly waiting for him nearby.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 57-year-old man who was arrested in the early morning hours on Friday.

The victim was taken to Limassol hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Actors call for support (with video)

Annette Chrysostomou

News podcast: Will politically exposed persons ever be exposed?

Rosie Charalambous

Coronavirus: Anastasiades meeting scientific advisors

Annette Chrysostomou

Couple injured after car plunges into the sea in the Akamas

Annette Chrysostomou

Met office issues another yellow weather warning

Annette Chrysostomou

Two Cypriot organisations chosen by European Heritage Days for grant award

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign