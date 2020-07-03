July 3, 2020

Sir Richard Branson scrambles to save Virgin empire

By Andrew Rosenbaum00

Sir Richard Branson is scrambling to save his company Virgin’s empire.

The Virgin Group operates in travel, telecoms, media, music, financial services, health and space exploration. Until the novel coronavirus crisis, it experience regular growth in nearly all of its businesses — space being a new frontier, of course.

Then the crisis hit, and airlines were grounded, while consumer spending ground to a halt.

Now Branson is holding a fire sale to raise cash and keep his businesses afloat.

Branson is selling shares worth £500 million in his Virgin Galactic space tourism venture to raise capital to assist other businesses.

Richard Branson is to inject £200 million into Virgin Atlantic as part of a rescue package of up to £900 million. The money is being pulled together from shareholders and private investors, including the US airline Delta which holds 49 per cent of the shares. Virgin Atlantic recently announced that it would cut 3,000 jobs.

The UK government declined to provide a rescue for the airline. The fact that Branson is personally tax resident in the Virgin islands reportedly figured in the negotiations.

Virgin’s orders for Airbus planes have been delayed, and payment for the orders has been staggered.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia has sought bankruptcy protection.

And, in April, Branson lost a court battle to keep his management of the rail line between London and Glasgow, which he’s run since 1997.

Branson has been in trouble before, and he has always overcome his difficulties. He now will have to rely on his proven ingenuity to do the same.

