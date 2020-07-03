July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Banking and Finance

China stocks extend rally on upbeat survey; Hong Kong up

By Reuters News Service023
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Most analysts are finding it terribly difficult to make any concrete recommendations for stock picks

China stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, on course for its best week since March last year, as an upbeat survey showed expansion in the country’s services sector.

** The Shanghai Composite index was up 1.04% at 3,122.56 by the midday break, after having hit a 14-month high during the session. The blue-chip CSI300 was up 0.78%.

** For the week so far, the SSEC gained 4.8% and the CSI300 5.4%. The blue-chip index is set for its best week since the week of March 1, 2019.

** China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June as the easing of coronavirus-related lockdown measures revised consumer demand, a private survey showed on Friday, though companies continued to shed jobs.

** Investors are also turning to traditional heavyweights with lower valuations than growth stocks, including coal, nonferrous metals, insurance and real estate companies, China Central Securities’ analyst Zhang Gang said.

** Securities shares surged as trading activity jumped and the media reported of a merger deal between leading players.

** The CSI SWS securities index rallied 2.3% and are up 11.4% this week so far.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.35% to 10,193.13, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.84% at 25,336.08.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.66% while Japan‘s Nikkei index was up 0.21%.

** The yuan traded flat at 7.0658 per U.S. dollar.

** As of 0423 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.21% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.



