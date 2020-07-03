July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Actors call for support (with video)

By Annette Chrysostomou017
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Actors staged a protest outside the ministry of education on Friday morning demanding they be given the payments they were promised to help them weather the coronavirus measures, which have seen theatres closed for three months.

They handed over a resolution to the Director of Cultural Services, Pavlos Paraskevas after starting the demo at 7.30am.

Banners had slogans such as ‘Shame on you, Mr. Minister’.

“We feel marginalised by the state, we have every right to feel that way. We want the necessary attention and support from the government and to treat us as equal citizens,” said the actor and secretary of the PEO artistic branch, Prokopis Agathokleous.

In April the ministry said in consultation with the Theatre Organisation (Thoc) it would look into ways to help actors.

Indoor theatres have been allowed to open since July 1 although social distancing will mean less people can attend.



Related posts

News podcast: Will politically exposed persons ever be exposed?

Rosie Charalambous

Arrest after woman mugged in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Anastasiades meeting scientific advisors

Annette Chrysostomou

Couple injured after car plunges into the sea in the Akamas

Annette Chrysostomou

Met office issues another yellow weather warning

Annette Chrysostomou

Two Cypriot organisations chosen by European Heritage Days for grant award

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign