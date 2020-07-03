July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Anastasiades meeting scientific advisors

By Annette Chrysostomou0273
President Nicos Anastasiades is scheduled to have a meeting with the scientific advisory team at 9.30am at the presidential palace to evaluate the fourth phase of lifting restrictive coronavirus measures.

During the meeting, the issue of further flight relaxations and the categorisation of countries, especially the UK, will be discussed.

The UK is set to announce later today the full list of countries with which it has reached bilateral agreements which means travellers from which will not need to go into quarantine on arrival in Britain.



