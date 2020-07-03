Coronavirus: Average age of cases in Cyprus 44.5, for patients 62

By June 30, a total of 998 Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported in Cyprus, with a case fatality rate of 2.6 per cent, the health ministry’s national surveillance report published on Friday said.
The median age of cases is 44.5 years, and 50.9 per cent are male while 49.1 per cent are female.
Between June 17 and 30, of the 13 cases reported, 77 per cent (10) were imported, while the remaining 23 per cent (3) were locally acquired.
Of 853 cases for which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections (index cases and close-contacts of confirmed cases) accounted for 79.4 per cent (677), and of these, 8.4 per cent (57) were related to a health-care facility (Paphos general hospital) and 12.4 per cent (84) were reported in Aradippou municipality.
Among the cases, according to the data released by the epidemiological unit, 19.1 per cent are health-care workers (191), 3.8 per cent are physicians (39), 9.8 per cent are nurses (97), 1.34 per cent other health occupations (13), and 4.2 per cent auxiliary staff (42).
By age groups, cases included 65 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 years-old (6.5 per cent), 701 adults aged 18-59 years (70.2 per cent), and 232 persons aged 60 years and older (23.2 per cent). In total, 181 of cases received hospital care.
The median age of all hospitalised patients is 62 and 64.6 per cent are males. There are no patients currently in intensive care units.
Among live cases, 839 (86.3 per cent) have recovered (without symptoms and with two negative tests following their diagnosis or released 21 days after diagnosis). A total of 157,102 tests were performed until June 30 (17,936.1 per 100,000 population).
By June 30, place of exposure is available for 853 cases (85.5 per cent). In total, 20.6 per cent (176) of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19-cases had history of travel or residence abroad during the 14 days prior to symptom onset (imported). These cases have a direct link to the UK mainly.
Eighteen deaths (73 per cent) occurred in men and seven (27 per cent) in women. The median age of all deaths was 75 years. Nine deaths were reported among residents in Larnaca, eight in Paphos, four in Nicosia, three in Famagusta and two in Limassol.