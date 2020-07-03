July 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Couple injured after car plunges into the sea in the Akamas

By Annette Chrysostomou01021

A couple was injured after their car fell from a height of 30 metres into the sea in the Akamas on Friday morning shortly after midnight.

They were reportedly enjoying the view in their car near Lara when the vehicle started moving down a slope and plunged into the sea in a rocky area.

The driver managed to get out of the car and to move his partner to the shore.

He alerted authorities and an ambulance took him and his passenger to Paphos hospital.

The passenger was diagnosed with various fracturs and had respiratory problems while the driver suffered a fractured pelvis.

They are in serious condition but their life is not in danger.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Actors call for support (with video)

Annette Chrysostomou

News podcast: Will politically exposed persons ever be exposed?

Rosie Charalambous

Arrest after woman mugged in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Anastasiades meeting scientific advisors

Annette Chrysostomou

Met office issues another yellow weather warning

Annette Chrysostomou

Two Cypriot organisations chosen by European Heritage Days for grant award

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign