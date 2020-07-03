July 3, 2020

€6 million contract signed for Germasoyia bypass

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A €6 million contract to create a bypass road in Germasoyia was signed on Friday between the public works department and Limassol’s Tekal SA construction company.

The project includes the construction of a 2km bypass as well of the improvement of an existing 1.5km road.

The new road, which will lead from the roundabout to Isavella street, aims to bypass traffic from the centre of Germasoyia, a congested and densely populated area, and to connect nearby areas.

“Apart from the two-lane road for each direction, the project also includes the construction of pavements, green lanes, cycling lanes, pedestrian crossing points and bus stops,” the Limassol Chamber of Commerce announced.

Modern road lighting will be installed.

In addition, anti-flood works are part of the project, as are two new bridges.

The implementation of the project is scheduled to begin in September with a construction period of 24 months for a contract amount of €5,995,000 + VAT.

The contract was signed in the presence of Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and the general director of the transport ministry Stavros Michael.

This is not the first time an attempt to start the project has been made.

In 2018, the Limassol Chamber of Commerce announced a new tender process following the withdrawal of the contract for the construction of the bypass after the contractor to whom the construction was granted received repeated warnings for not responding to the agreement.



